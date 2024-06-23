HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Invests $205,000 in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Pentair by 191.8% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 70,424 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,122,000 after buying an additional 46,290 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Pentair by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 479,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,847,000 after purchasing an additional 23,494 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Pentair in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,908,000. Point72 Europe London LLP acquired a new position in shares of Pentair during the fourth quarter worth about $921,000. Finally, Kodai Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Pentair in the fourth quarter worth about $173,280,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

Pentair Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PNR opened at $79.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $13.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.22. Pentair plc has a twelve month low of $57.18 and a twelve month high of $85.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.26.

Pentair Announces Dividend

Pentair ( NYSE:PNR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. Pentair had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 20.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pentair plc will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.47%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PNR shares. TD Cowen raised their target price on Pentair from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Pentair from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Pentair from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Pentair from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Pentair from $85.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.93.

Insider Transactions at Pentair

In related news, CEO Jerome O. Pedretti sold 24,747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.45, for a total transaction of $2,089,884.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 38,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,254,534.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Pentair Profile

Pentair plc provides various water solutions in the United States, Western Europe, China, Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, Canada, and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Flow, Water Solutions, and Pool. The Flow segment designs, manufactures, and sells fluid treatment and pump products and systems, including pressure vessels, gas recovery solutions, membrane bioreactors, wastewater reuse systems and advanced membrane filtration, separation systems, water disposal pumps, water supply pumps, fluid transfer pumps, turbine pumps, solid handling pumps, and agricultural spray nozzles for fluid delivery, ion exchange, desalination, food and beverage, separation technologies in the oil and gas industry, residential and municipal wells, water treatment, wastewater solids handling, pressure boosting, circulation and transfer, fire suppression, flood control, agricultural irrigation, and crop spray in residential, commercial, and industrial markets.

