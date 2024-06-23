HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Makes New $221,000 Investment in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,937 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AEM. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the third quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 309,020 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $14,045,000 after purchasing an additional 81,652 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 60.9% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,001 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 2,271 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 4.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 153,772 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $6,989,000 after buying an additional 7,134 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 16.6% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 25,984 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after buying an additional 3,705 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AEM opened at $65.23 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.52. The firm has a market cap of $32.63 billion, a PE ratio of 68.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 1-year low of $43.22 and a 1-year high of $71.50.

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Free Report ) (TSE:AEM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The mining company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 6.79%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AEM. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Monday, April 8th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.22.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

