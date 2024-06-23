HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Purchases New Shares in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 43,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 21,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 4,813 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 54,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 4,915 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 28,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 5,152 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 44.3% during the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 17,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 5,447 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 21,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 5,609 shares during the last quarter. 2.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lloyds Banking Group Stock Performance

NYSE LYG opened at $2.77 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.69 and its 200-day moving average is $2.46. The firm has a market cap of $43.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.33. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a 12-month low of $1.88 and a 12-month high of $2.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Lloyds Banking Group ( NYSE:LYG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Lloyds Banking Group had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The business had revenue of $14.35 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Lloyds Banking Group plc will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on LYG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Thursday, April 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $2.75 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised Lloyds Banking Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.55.

About Lloyds Banking Group

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance, Pensions and Investments. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal customers.

