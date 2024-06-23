HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Purchases New Stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 16,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MUFG. Boston Common Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 3,036.1% in the 4th quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 402,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,466,000 after purchasing an additional 389,742 shares in the last quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 310.1% during the 4th quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 236,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,038,000 after acquiring an additional 178,998 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,731,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,906,000 after acquiring an additional 108,026 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 8,010.6% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 466,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,017,000 after acquiring an additional 460,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 129,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 12,702 shares during the period. 13.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE MUFG opened at $9.69 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.71. The stock has a market cap of $113.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.14, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.61. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.97 and a 52 week high of $11.22.

About Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group ( NYSE:MUFG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $22.78 billion for the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 7.91%. On average, research analysts expect that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MUFG Bank, Ltd. that provides various financial services in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Digital Service Business Group; Retail & Commercial Banking Business Group; Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Asset Management & Investor Services Business Group; Global Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Global Commercial Banking Business Group; and Global Markets Business Group segments.

