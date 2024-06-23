HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Purchases Shares of 1,154 SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 6,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 5.4% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. boosted its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 2,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 0.5% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 19,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,190,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Hills Bank & Trust Co boosted its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period.

Insider Activity at SiteOne Landscape Supply

In other SiteOne Landscape Supply news, CEO Doug Black sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.10, for a total value of $1,621,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 574,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,151,899.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $133.00 to $129.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $175.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.63.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Price Performance

Shares of SITE stock opened at $130.87 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $149.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.93 and a beta of 1.54. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.81 and a 12 month high of $188.01.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $904.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $864.01 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 3.63%. SiteOne Landscape Supply’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Company Profile

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides irrigation products, including controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, irrigation pipes, micro irrigation, and drip products; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species and cultivars; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

Featured Stories

