HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Takes $217,000 Position in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Toro in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Toro by 135.9% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Toro during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Toro in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Toro by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

Toro Price Performance

Shares of TTC opened at $95.52 on Friday. The Toro Company has a 12-month low of $77.15 and a 12-month high of $106.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $88.08 and its 200 day moving average is $90.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $9.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.76 and a beta of 0.67.

Toro Dividend Announcement

Toro ( NYSE:TTC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Toro had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 25.04%. The business’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Toro Company will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Toro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TTC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Toro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Toro from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Toro from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.75.

Toro Company Profile

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, markets, and sells professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through two segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

