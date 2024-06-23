HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Takes $220,000 Position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 1,453 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hess during the 4th quarter worth approximately $237,100,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hess in the fourth quarter valued at $213,336,000. KRYGER CAPITAL Ltd bought a new position in shares of Hess in the 4th quarter valued at about $110,423,000. Water Island Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hess in the 4th quarter valued at about $76,714,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Hess by 19.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,951,451 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $451,572,000 after purchasing an additional 489,169 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Hess from $164.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Hess from $172.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Hess from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hess in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Hess from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hess currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.83.

Hess Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE HES opened at $146.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $45.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.39 and a beta of 1.19. Hess Co. has a 1-year low of $129.12 and a 1-year high of $167.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $152.95 and a 200-day moving average of $148.37.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $1.43. Hess had a return on equity of 22.73% and a net margin of 17.41%. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hess Co. will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hess Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.4375 per share. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.80%.

About Hess

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

