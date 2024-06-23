HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Takes $223,000 Position in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,176 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FIL Ltd raised its stake in Teck Resources by 98.8% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 11,937,233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $504,588,000 after purchasing an additional 5,933,226 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Teck Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $172,740,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Teck Resources by 16,855.2% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,640,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $112,143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,624,529 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its stake in Teck Resources by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,881,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $484,995,000 after acquiring an additional 2,432,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 45.7% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,632,418 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $280,491,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080,295 shares during the period. 78.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

Teck Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TECK opened at $47.26 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.91, a PEG ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Teck Resources Limited has a 52 week low of $34.38 and a 52 week high of $55.13.

Teck Resources Cuts Dividend

Teck Resources ( NYSE:TECK Get Free Report ) (TSE:TECK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.31). Teck Resources had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 10.59%. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. Analysts anticipate that Teck Resources Limited will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a $0.0911 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Teck Resources from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Teck Resources from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.57.

View Our Latest Analysis on TECK

About Teck Resources

(Free Report)

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. Its principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TECK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK).

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.