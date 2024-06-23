HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Takes Position in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Grand Canyon Education by 120.2% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Grand Canyon Education by 208.6% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Grand Canyon Education in the fourth quarter worth approximately $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Kathy J. Claypatch sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.20, for a total transaction of $223,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,241,344. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Lisa Graham Keegan sold 270 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.96, for a total transaction of $39,949.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $389,874.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kathy J. Claypatch sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.20, for a total transaction of $223,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,241,344. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

LOPE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Grand Canyon Education from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Grand Canyon Education from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th.

Shares of LOPE stock opened at $135.57 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 18.96, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.64. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 52-week low of $99.65 and a 52-week high of $156.56.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.13. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 31.81% and a net margin of 21.66%. The company had revenue of $274.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.00 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 7.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. It offers technology services, including learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services, such as program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support services comprising admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

