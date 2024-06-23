HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Takes Position in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of nVent Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,492,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in nVent Electric by 73.9% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 71,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,782,000 after purchasing an additional 30,325 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 194.1% in the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 39,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,330,000 after purchasing an additional 26,024 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 24,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of nVent Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $1,221,000. 90.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

nVent Electric Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE NVT opened at $78.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.78, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.11. nVent Electric plc has a 12-month low of $45.60 and a 12-month high of $86.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

nVent Electric Dividend Announcement

nVent Electric ( NYSE:NVT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 17.02%. The company had revenue of $874.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $864.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. nVent Electric’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that nVent Electric plc will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. nVent Electric’s payout ratio is 22.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of nVent Electric in a research note on Monday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on nVent Electric from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Barclays raised their price target on nVent Electric from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on nVent Electric from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on nVent Electric from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.00.

nVent Electric Company Profile

nVent Electric plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management.

