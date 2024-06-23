Holland Advisory Services Inc. Makes New Investment in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Holland Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 547 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. CenterBook Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 36.1% during the third quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 2,108 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 34,825 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $10,515,000 after purchasing an additional 8,312 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 142.7% during the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 4,791 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after buying an additional 2,817 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 3,216.4% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 11,740 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,547,000 after buying an additional 11,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the third quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Price Performance

HD opened at $355.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $352.81 billion, a PE ratio of 23.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $337.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $352.23. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $274.26 and a 52-week high of $396.87.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $36.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.65 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 1,056.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.82 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were given a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HD. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $440.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $415.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. HSBC lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $323.00 to $318.00 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Zelman & Associates raised Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $377.46.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 56,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.18, for a total value of $19,332,841.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,503,123.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

