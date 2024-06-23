Honey Badger Silver (CVE:TUF) Stock Price Down 20%

Shares of Honey Badger Silver Inc. (CVE:TUF – Get Free Report) were down 20% on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08. Approximately 153,367 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 41% from the average daily volume of 108,566 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

Honey Badger Silver Trading Up 15.0 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.08. The company has a market cap of C$7.12 million, a PE ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 2.02.

Insider Buying and Selling at Honey Badger Silver

In other news, Senior Officer Chad Williams acquired 1,631,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.06 per share, for a total transaction of C$97,860.00. 39.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Honey Badger Silver Company Profile

Honey Badger Silver Inc acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for silver, cobalt, gold, zinc, and lead deposits. The company's Thunder Bay Silver project covering an area of 16,800 hectares located in Ontario. It also holds a 100% interest in the Clear Lake deposit that comprises 121 contiguous claims covering an area of approximately 2,479 hectares located in the Whitehorse Mining District of the Yukon; and Nanisivik project that comprises 3 claims covering an area of approximately 4,850 hectares located in Nunavut.

