Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc Acquires 425 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,827 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil accounts for about 1.4% of Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 388,543,396 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,846,569,000 after buying an additional 1,269,495 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,519,753,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,828,024 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,329,099,000 after buying an additional 1,066,937 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,988,523 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,198,413,000 after buying an additional 4,084,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 18,388,299 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,838,462,000 after buying an additional 1,037,226 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XOM stock opened at $110.76 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $95.77 and a 52-week high of $123.75. The stock has a market cap of $436.73 billion, a PE ratio of 13.57, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $115.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.10.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $83.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.69 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 16.75%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.83 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.57%.

XOM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $114.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $147.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. HSBC increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.71.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $288,718.26. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at $3,018,450.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

