Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,685 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 0.7% of Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 34,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,352,000 after purchasing an additional 5,753 shares during the last quarter. O Connor Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 163.3% during the 1st quarter. O Connor Financial Group LLC now owns 13,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,889,000 after purchasing an additional 8,127 shares during the last quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP now owns 1,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,812,000. Finally, Bull Oak Capital LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Bull Oak Capital LLC now owns 59,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,065,000 after purchasing an additional 10,596 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of IVV stock opened at $547.01 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $525.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $506.79. The stock has a market cap of $472.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $411.02 and a twelve month high of $551.29.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

