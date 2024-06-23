Ilika (LON:IKA) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $23.50

Ilika plc (LON:IKA – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 23.50 ($0.30) and last traded at GBX 23.50 ($0.30), with a volume of 172516 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 25.50 ($0.32).

Separately, Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on shares of Ilika from GBX 110 ($1.40) to GBX 100 ($1.27) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 12.20 and a quick ratio of 15.43. The firm has a market capitalization of £40.59 million, a PE ratio of -637.50 and a beta of 1.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 27.88 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 32.49.

Ilika plc designs, develops, and produces solid-state batteries under the Stereax name primarily in the United Kingdom, Asia, Europe, and North America. The company offers batteries for a range of applications in the industrial Internet of Things, MedTech, transportation, electric vehicles, and cordless consumer appliances.

