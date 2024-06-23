Insider Buying: Petrus Resources Ltd. (TSE:PRQ) Director Purchases 41,200 Shares of Stock

Petrus Resources Ltd. (TSE:PRQ – Get Free Report) Director Don Gray bought 41,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$1.32 per share, for a total transaction of C$54,384.00.

Don Gray also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 18th, Don Gray purchased 20,900 shares of Petrus Resources stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$1.32 per share, with a total value of C$27,588.00.

Petrus Resources Stock Up 0.8 %

PRQ stock opened at C$1.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.32, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Petrus Resources Ltd. has a 52-week low of C$1.11 and a 52-week high of C$1.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$1.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of C$163.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 3.18.

Petrus Resources Announces Dividend

Petrus Resources ( TSE:PRQ ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C($0.07). Petrus Resources had a net margin of 29.10% and a return on equity of 9.51%. The company had revenue of C$28.04 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Petrus Resources Ltd. will post 0.2056632 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. Petrus Resources’s payout ratio is presently 54.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PRQ shares. Stifel Canada cut shares of Petrus Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Petrus Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$1.75 to C$1.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd.

Petrus Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Petrus Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and exploitation of assets in Canada. The company primarily explores for crude oil and condensate, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its principal property is the Ferrier Area with approximately 94,614 acres of land located in the west Central Alberta near the town of Rocky Mountain House, Alberta.

