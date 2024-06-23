Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Sold by Central Bank & Trust Co.

Central Bank & Trust Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 16.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,020 shares during the quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Running Oak Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 8.5% in the first quarter. Running Oak Capital LLC now owns 83,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,501,000 after buying an additional 6,586 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.6% during the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 47,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,493,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management LTD raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 9.2% during the first quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 243,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,492,000 after purchasing an additional 20,595 shares during the period. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.2% during the first quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the first quarter worth $7,340,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ICE traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $137.84. 4,999,394 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,989,912. The company has a market cap of $79.06 billion, a PE ratio of 31.61, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $133.83 and its 200-day moving average is $132.02. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52 week low of $104.49 and a 52 week high of $140.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.48. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 24.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 2,238 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.36, for a total transaction of $307,411.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,031,103.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 2,238 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.36, for a total transaction of $307,411.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,031,103.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 341 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.74, for a total value of $44,923.34. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 48,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,417,450.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 63,234 shares of company stock worth $8,668,823. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ICE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Bank of America dropped their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $156.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Barclays dropped their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.29.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

