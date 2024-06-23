Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (NYSEARCA:PDN) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (NYSEARCA:PDN – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . 46,412 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 148% from the previous session’s volume of 18,744 shares.The stock last traded at $32.50 and had previously closed at $32.70.

Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.82 and a 200 day moving average of $32.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $505.22 million, a P/E ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 0.87.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MB Generational Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $478,000. CFO4Life Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 83.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $944,000 after acquiring an additional 13,092 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Access Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $214,000.

Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF Company Profile

The Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (PDN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI Developed x US Mid\u002FSmall index. The fund tracks a fundamentally-weighted index of small- and mid-cap stocks from developed countries outside the US that are screened based on fundamental metrics.

