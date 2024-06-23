Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Holdings Lowered by Rockland Trust Co.

Rockland Trust Co. lowered its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Hapoalim BM grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 77,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,669,000 after purchasing an additional 4,549 shares during the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 6.1% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,259,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,530,696,000 after acquiring an additional 243,305 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 302.0% in the third quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 21,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,099,000 after acquiring an additional 16,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 73.3% in the third quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 1,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

Invesco QQQ stock opened at $480.18 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $449.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $433.51. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $342.35 and a fifty-two week high of $486.86.

About Invesco QQQ

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

