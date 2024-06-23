IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS) Sees Large Volume Increase

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 194,572 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 22% from the previous session’s volume of 159,919 shares.The stock last traded at $8.96 and had previously closed at $9.24.

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima Stock Down 3.5 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $659.10 million, a PE ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.10.

Get IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima alerts:

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $71.62 million during the quarter. IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima had a return on equity of 29.02% and a net margin of 8.94%.

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima Cuts Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.6303 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima’s payout ratio is 99.80%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Deuterium Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima during the 1st quarter worth approximately $96,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima during the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima during the 4th quarter worth approximately $177,000. Institutional investors own 45.46% of the company’s stock.

About IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima

(Get Free Report)

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the diversified real estate activities in Argentina. It operates through five segments: Shopping Malls, Offices, Hotels, Sales and Developments, and Others. The company is involved in the acquisition, development, and operation of shopping malls, office buildings, and other non-shopping mall properties primarily for rental purposes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.