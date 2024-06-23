iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Shares Acquired by Central Bank & Trust Co.

Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 67.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 774 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGRO. American Trust increased its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 78.8% during the third quarter. American Trust now owns 1,986,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,410,000 after purchasing an additional 875,601 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,514,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,304,000 after acquiring an additional 715,487 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,154,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $30,527,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,252,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,702,000 after acquiring an additional 518,671 shares during the period.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $57.80. 773,853 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,476,377. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.89. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $47.19 and a twelve month high of $58.61. The firm has a market cap of $27.37 billion, a PE ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.71.

About iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

