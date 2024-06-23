iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Bought by Central Bank & Trust Co.

Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,161 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 14.0% in the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 18,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. First Community Trust NA acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth $33,000. Fragasso Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 1,117,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,935,000 after acquiring an additional 8,350 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 17.4% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 313,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,288,000 after acquiring an additional 46,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.3% during the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 8,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $72.29. 5,952,034 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a market cap of $113.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $73.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.00.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.