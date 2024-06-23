iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Bought by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 40.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,646 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $993,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Innealta Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Innealta Capital LLC now owns 4,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Essex Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Essex Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,879 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,477,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 17,776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $105.44 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $107.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.52. The company has a market capitalization of $76.50 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $87.32 and a 52-week high of $111.57.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

