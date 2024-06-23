iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCB) Shares Sold by Rockland Trust Co.

Rockland Trust Co. cut its holdings in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCB – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 166 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. owned about 0.08% of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF worth $773,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ILCB. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Vima LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000.

iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF stock opened at $75.17 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $72.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $924.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.03 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $56.38 and a 52-week high of $75.57.

The iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (ILCB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Large-Mid Cap index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index consists of both growth and value stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCB was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

