iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by Congress Asset Management Co. MA

Congress Asset Management Co. MA decreased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,406 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 112.7% in the fourth quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 183.1% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 198.6% during the 4th quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management now owns 418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $77.95 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.40. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $65.68 and a 12-month high of $82.16.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

