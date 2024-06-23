iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Shares Sold by Rockland Trust Co.

Rockland Trust Co. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 14.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,158 shares of the company’s stock after selling 904 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Madison Wealth Partners Inc grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 2,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 711 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 12,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period.

Shares of EFG opened at $102.26 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $67.58 and a 12 month high of $85.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $102.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.10. The firm has a market cap of $12.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.97.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

