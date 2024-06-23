iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Stock Position Lessened by Rockland Trust Co.

Rockland Trust Co. decreased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 228 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $13,345,000. Ballew Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 12,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,478,000. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 253.8% in the first quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC now owns 7,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,000 after buying an additional 5,469 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 11.9% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $110.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.60 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.16. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $85.24 and a fifty-two week high of $114.60.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

