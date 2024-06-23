iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) Stock Holdings Increased by Rockland Trust Co.

Rockland Trust Co. increased its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) by 137.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,584 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $1,791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC now owns 743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Keel Point LLC raised its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 1,982 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,436,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 542 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:SOXX opened at $249.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.34. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a one year low of $144.40 and a one year high of $260.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $229.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $213.50.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares Semiconductor ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a $0.3103 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

