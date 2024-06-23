iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) Position Reduced by NBC Securities Inc.

NBC Securities Inc. trimmed its position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Free Report) by 20.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,098 shares of the company’s stock after selling 540 shares during the quarter. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 9.9% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 381,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,501,000 after purchasing an additional 18,030 shares during the period. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 19,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 5,557 shares during the period. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 48.5% in the third quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC now owns 250,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,713,000 after purchasing an additional 81,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 37,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,793,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Stock Performance

iShares U.S. Financials ETF stock opened at $94.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $93.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.33. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.84. iShares U.S. Financials ETF has a twelve month low of $70.45 and a twelve month high of $96.85.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

