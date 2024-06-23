ITV (OTCMKTS:ITVPY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $10.28

Shares of ITV plc (OTCMKTS:ITVPY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $10.28 and last traded at $10.17, with a volume of 9186 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.75.

ITV Trading Up 4.3 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

ITV Company Profile

ITV plc, an integrated production, broadcasting, and streaming company, which creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through ITV Studios and Media & Entertainment segments. The ITV Studios segment creates and produces programs and formats that include sports, drama, entertainment, factual, and news for its own channels and other broadcasters.

