J.W. Mays (NASDAQ:MAYS) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $43.87

J.W. Mays, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAYS – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.87 and traded as high as $45.79. J.W. Mays shares last traded at $45.79, with a volume of 408 shares trading hands.

J.W. Mays Stock Up 5.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.79.

J.W. Mays (NASDAQ:MAYS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The financial services provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. J.W. Mays had a negative return on equity of 0.99% and a negative net margin of 2.44%. The firm had revenue of $5.36 million during the quarter.

About J.W. Mays

J.W. Mays, Inc owns, operates, and leases commercial real estate properties in United States. The company's properties are located in Brooklyn, Jamaica, Fishkill, Levittown, and Massapequa of New York; and Circleville of Ohio. The company was founded in 1924 and is based in Brooklyn, New York.

