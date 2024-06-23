Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Shares Bought by MJP Associates Inc. ADV

MJP Associates Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 24.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,836 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,648,977 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,413,329,000 after purchasing an additional 29,182 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,742,546 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $565,648,000 after purchasing an additional 46,534 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,942,887 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $317,487,000 after purchasing an additional 24,910 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,106,851 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $167,289,000 after purchasing an additional 147,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 818,737 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $123,744,000 after purchasing an additional 28,017 shares in the last quarter. 98.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of JKHY opened at $166.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.16 billion, a PE ratio of 32.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $165.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.74. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $136.57 and a fifty-two week high of $178.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Jack Henry & Associates Dividend Announcement

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $538.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $541.80 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.28% and a return on equity of 22.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. Analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 24th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is 42.47%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $198.00 target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $157.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.42.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on JKHY

Jack Henry & Associates Profile

(Free Report)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JKHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.