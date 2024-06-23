Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI) Shares Bought by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 101,029 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,260 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Janus International Group were worth $1,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Janus International Group by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,636,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,857,000 after acquiring an additional 2,458,953 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Janus International Group by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,809,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,668,000 after acquiring an additional 370,942 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Janus International Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Breach Inlet Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Janus International Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $952,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP grew its holdings in Janus International Group by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 3,550,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,336,000 after acquiring an additional 493,417 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on JBI shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Janus International Group in a research report on Monday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Janus International Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Janus International Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.30.

JBI stock opened at $12.98 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.99. Janus International Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.16 and a 12 month high of $15.86. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.63.

Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. Janus International Group had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 28.95%. The firm had revenue of $254.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. Janus International Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Janus International Group, Inc. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Janus International Group, Inc manufacturers and supplies turn-key self-storage, and commercial and industrial building solutions in North America and internationally. The company offers roll up and swing doors, hallway systems, relocatable storage moveable additional storage structures units, and other solutions.

