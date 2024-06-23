Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) Stock Price Up 5.6%

Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report) shares rose 5.6% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $5.09 and last traded at $5.07. Approximately 4,697,243 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 0% from the average daily volume of 4,714,028 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.80.

JOBY has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Joby Aviation from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Joby Aviation in a research report on Monday, June 17th.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.52.

Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.05 million. The firm’s revenue was down 97.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Joby Aviation, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Didier Papadopoulos sold 11,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.96, for a total transaction of $56,355.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 68,278 shares in the company, valued at $338,658.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Didier Papadopoulos sold 11,362 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.96, for a total value of $56,355.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 68,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $338,658.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Eric Allison sold 19,393 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.70, for a total transaction of $91,147.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 422,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,986,182.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 336,587 shares of company stock worth $1,717,792 over the last 90 days. 32.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JOBY. Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its position in shares of Joby Aviation by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Joby Aviation during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Joby Aviation in the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Joby Aviation in the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Joby Aviation in the 3rd quarter valued at $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.54% of the company’s stock.

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. The company intends to build an aerial ridesharing service, as well as developing an application-based platform that will enable consumers to book rides.

