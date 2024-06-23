Johanne Choinière Sells 2,811 Shares of Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL) Stock

Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Johanne Choinière sold 2,811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$122.04, for a total value of C$343,051.07.

Dollarama Price Performance

DOL stock opened at C$124.03 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$120.60 and a 200 day moving average price of C$107.84. The stock has a market cap of C$34.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.84, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.52. Dollarama Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$84.19 and a fifty-two week high of C$129.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,137.89.

Get Dollarama alerts:

Dollarama (TSE:DOL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 12th. The company reported C$0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.75 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.41 billion. Dollarama had a return on equity of 493.80% and a net margin of 17.22%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dollarama Inc. will post 4.5049541 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollarama Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a $0.092 dividend. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. Dollarama’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.43%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial raised Dollarama from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “outperform market weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Dollarama from C$107.00 to C$113.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Dollarama from C$110.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Dollarama from C$112.00 to C$125.00 in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Desjardins boosted their price objective on Dollarama from C$120.00 to C$133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dollarama has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$125.80.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Dollarama

About Dollarama

(Get Free Report)

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. It also sells its products through online store. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dollarama Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollarama and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.