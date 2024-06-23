John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:HTD) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $19.99

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:HTD – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.99 and traded as low as $19.66. John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund shares last traded at $19.83, with a volume of 64,744 shares changing hands.
John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Trading Up 0.4 %
The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.42.
John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a $0.138 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.35%.
John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Company Profile
John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management and Analytic Investors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.
