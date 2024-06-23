John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:HTD) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $19.99

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:HTD – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.99 and traded as low as $19.66. John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund shares last traded at $19.83, with a volume of 64,744 shares changing hands.

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Trading Up 0.4 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.42.

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a $0.138 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.35%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HTD. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,493,000. Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new stake in John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,241,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 26.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 378,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,724,000 after buying an additional 78,314 shares during the last quarter. Flow State Investments L.P. boosted its position in John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 483.5% in the fourth quarter. Flow State Investments L.P. now owns 83,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after buying an additional 68,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors LLC boosted its position in John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 342.2% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 79,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after buying an additional 61,254 shares during the last quarter.

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management and Analytic Investors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.

