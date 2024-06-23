Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC Buys 247 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,200 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises about 1.2% of Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Bare Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilfoyle & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 56,008 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.18, for a total transaction of $19,332,841.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,503,123.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Home Depot Stock Performance

HD stock opened at $355.80 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $274.26 and a 1-year high of $396.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $337.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $352.23. The firm has a market cap of $352.81 billion, a PE ratio of 23.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.02. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,056.67% and a net margin of 9.79%. The business had revenue of $36.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.82 EPS. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were given a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 60.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $360.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $390.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Friday, April 5th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $440.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $299.00 to $377.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $377.46.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

