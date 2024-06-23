Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,431 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 436 shares during the quarter. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in AbbVie by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 3,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the first quarter valued at $210,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its position in AbbVie by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 190,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares during the period. Aprio Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their price target on AbbVie from $195.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. HSBC raised shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on AbbVie from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.64.

NYSE ABBV opened at $170.39 on Friday. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.96 and a 52 week high of $182.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $163.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $166.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $300.89 billion, a PE ratio of 50.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.93.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.05. AbbVie had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 179.47%. The firm had revenue of $12.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 183.98%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

