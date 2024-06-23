Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC Invests $223,000 in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,709 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 200.3% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 27,241 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 18,171 shares in the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management grew its holdings in Walmart by 201.0% in the first quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 13,652 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 9,117 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 201.4% in the first quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC now owns 4,178 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,792 shares during the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 45.4% during the first quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 9,877 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 3,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 198.9% during the 1st quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 28,386 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after purchasing an additional 18,889 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WMT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on Walmart from $63.33 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. StockNews.com lowered Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $64.33 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Walmart from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.97.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

In related news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total value of $177,240.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 521,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,816,896.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Walmart news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total transaction of $177,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 521,613 shares in the company, valued at $30,816,896.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.81, for a total transaction of $798,131.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 645,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,253,888.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,493,971 shares of company stock valued at $950,549,592 in the last three months. 45.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Walmart Stock Down 0.1 %

WMT opened at $67.91 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $63.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.80. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.85 and a fifty-two week high of $68.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $546.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.06, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.52.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $161.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.57 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 2.88%. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Further Reading

