Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC Purchases 71 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC grew its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,532 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Richelieu Gestion SA acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. CGC Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1,000.0% in the 4th quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 55 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 148.1% during the fourth quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 67 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $675.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $591.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. HSBC upgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $597.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $579.74.

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

NYSE:UNH opened at $482.59 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $497.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $503.94. The stock has a market cap of $444.17 billion, a PE ratio of 29.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $436.38 and a one year high of $554.70.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.63 by $0.28. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 26.50%. The firm had revenue of $99.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $2.10 per share. This is a boost from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.34%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

