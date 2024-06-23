Journey Energy (TSE:JOY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $2.91

Shares of Journey Energy Inc. (TSE:JOY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$2.91 and last traded at C$2.91, with a volume of 101726 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$3.01.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JOY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Journey Energy from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Cormark increased their price target on shares of Journey Energy from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Thursday, May 9th.

Journey Energy Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$3.45 and its 200-day moving average is C$3.55. The stock has a market capitalization of C$180.37 million, a PE ratio of 15.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.01 and a beta of 3.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.83, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Journey Energy (TSE:JOY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C$0.02. Journey Energy had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 4.01%. The firm had revenue of C$52.10 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Journey Energy Inc. will post 0.3452028 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Alexander G. Verge acquired 40,000 shares of Journey Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$3.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$126,000.00. In related news, Director Alexander G. Verge acquired 40,000 shares of Journey Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$3.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$126,000.00. Also, Director Reginald Stevenson Smith acquired 30,000 shares of Journey Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$3.38 per share, with a total value of C$101,400.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 75,000 shares of company stock worth $242,400. Company insiders own 7.49% of the company’s stock.

About Journey Energy

Journey Energy Inc is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in the province of Alberta, Canada. The company was formerly known as Sword Energy Inc and changed its name to Journey Energy Inc in July 2012. Journey Energy Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Stories

