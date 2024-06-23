Kayne Anderson BDC, Inc. (NYSE:KBDC) to Issue Dividend of $0.40

Kayne Anderson BDC, Inc. (NYSE:KBDC – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Sunday, June 23rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share on Monday, July 15th. This represents a yield of 9.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th.

Kayne Anderson BDC Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE KBDC opened at $16.35 on Friday.

Get Kayne Anderson BDC alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KBDC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Kayne Anderson BDC to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Kayne Anderson BDC to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. UBS Group raised shares of Kayne Anderson BDC to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Kayne Anderson BDC to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kayne Anderson BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kayne Anderson BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.