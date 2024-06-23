KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB) Stake Lessened by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB – Free Report) by 97.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 28,640 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 980,225 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in KB Financial Group were worth $1,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of KB Financial Group by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP now owns 2,151,024 shares of the bank’s stock worth $88,988,000 after buying an additional 65,402 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of KB Financial Group by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 591,498 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,470,000 after purchasing an additional 67,857 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of KB Financial Group by 8.4% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 403,021 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,568,000 after purchasing an additional 31,281 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of KB Financial Group by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 391,861 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,109,000 after purchasing an additional 33,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in KB Financial Group by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 306,030 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,660,000 after purchasing an additional 33,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.52% of the company’s stock.

KB Financial Group Stock Performance

NYSE KB opened at $55.68 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $55.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.23. KB Financial Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.20 and a 52-week high of $60.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.01.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KB Financial Group ( NYSE:KB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The bank reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter. KB Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 11.65%. Equities research analysts forecast that KB Financial Group Inc. will post 9.41 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised KB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th.

KB Financial Group Profile

KB Financial Group Inc provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea, the United States, New Zealand, China, Cambodia, the United Kingdom, Indonesia, and internationally. The company operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Other Banking Services, Credit Card, Securities, Life Insurance, and Non-Life Insurance segments.

