KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Free Report) by 50.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 107,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111,712 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in KE were worth $1,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BEKE. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of KE by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,807,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,865,000 after buying an additional 2,008,418 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox raised its stake in shares of KE by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 38,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of KE by 75.5% in the 4th quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 934,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,147,000 after buying an additional 401,961 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC raised its stake in shares of KE by 169.7% in the 4th quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 5,015,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,308,000 after buying an additional 3,155,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KE in the 4th quarter worth $123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

BEKE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on KE from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. HSBC dropped their price objective on KE from $23.90 to $21.80 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.10 price objective on shares of KE in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th.

Shares of KE stock opened at $15.49 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.06 and its 200-day moving average is $14.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.10 billion, a PE ratio of 37.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of -0.72. KE Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.44 and a 12-month high of $20.48.

KE (NYSE:BEKE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. KE had a return on equity of 6.04% and a net margin of 4.80%. Analysts expect that KE Holdings Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, Home Renovation and Furnishing, and Emerging and Other Services.

