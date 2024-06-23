Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) Shares Acquired by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Free Report) by 51.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,106 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Kilroy Realty were worth $603,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 35,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the period. 94.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kilroy Realty Stock Performance

KRC opened at $31.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.15 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 3.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.84. Kilroy Realty Co. has a 1-year low of $26.78 and a 1-year high of $43.37.

Kilroy Realty Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 124.14%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KRC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Kilroy Realty from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Kilroy Realty from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Barclays initiated coverage on Kilroy Realty in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Kilroy Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kilroy Realty news, CAO Merryl Elizabeth Werber sold 3,329 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total transaction of $112,054.14. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $978,866.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Merryl Elizabeth Werber sold 3,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total transaction of $112,054.14. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,081 shares in the company, valued at $978,866.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider A. Robert Paratte sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.35, for a total value of $400,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 68,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,272,435.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.49% of the company’s stock.

About Kilroy Realty

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, Kilroy) is a leading U.S. landlord and developer, with operations in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, Greater Seattle and Austin. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

