Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Shares Sold by Central Bank & Trust Co.

Central Bank & Trust Co. cut its stake in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) by 30.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 417 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Leidos were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Running Oak Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Leidos by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Running Oak Capital LLC now owns 87,160 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $11,426,000 after acquiring an additional 7,036 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Leidos in the first quarter worth $1,900,000. Marcum Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Leidos during the first quarter valued at $232,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its position in Leidos by 54.6% during the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 255,855 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $33,540,000 after buying an additional 90,325 shares during the period. Finally, Yarbrough Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Leidos in the 1st quarter worth about $369,000. 76.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 4th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Leidos from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target (up from $150.00) on shares of Leidos in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Argus lifted their price objective on Leidos from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Leidos from $137.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Leidos news, insider Roy E. Stevens sold 875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.67, for a total value of $131,836.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,651,929.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Leidos Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LDOS traded up $0.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $146.57. The stock had a trading volume of 1,861,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 707,475. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.69. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.23 and a 52 week high of $151.32.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The aerospace company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.59. Leidos had a return on equity of 25.66% and a net margin of 2.04%. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. Leidos’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 8.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Leidos Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Leidos’s payout ratio is presently 65.52%.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

