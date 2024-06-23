Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ASG) Shares Sold by NBC Securities Inc.

NBC Securities Inc. decreased its position in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ASG – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,727 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 4,290 shares during the quarter. NBC Securities Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund worth $196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Karpus Management Inc. increased its stake in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 162.5% during the fourth quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 1,681,642 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,985 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors LLC increased its stake in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 42.0% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 842,508 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,448,000 after purchasing an additional 249,185 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 1,011,052 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,422,000 after purchasing an additional 209,674 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 2,506.5% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 129,987 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 125,000 shares during the period. Finally, Flow State Investments L.P. increased its stake in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 788.2% during the fourth quarter. Flow State Investments L.P. now owns 121,308 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 107,651 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.62% of the company’s stock.

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ASG opened at $5.22 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.28. Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.47 and a 1 year high of $5.71.

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund Increases Dividend

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.20%. This is a positive change from Liberty All-Star Growth Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 18th.

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc It is co-managed by Weatherbie Capital, LLC, Congress Asset Management Company, and Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

