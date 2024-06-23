Liberty Capital Management Inc. Has $11.95 Million Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Liberty Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,304 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 481 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale accounts for 2.9% of Liberty Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Liberty Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $11,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COST. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the third quarter worth about $208,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 49.7% in the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,819 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after buying an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 8.6% during the third quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,012 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,832,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 5.0% during the third quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 5,001 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,825,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 989 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. 68.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $722.86, for a total transaction of $567,445.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,228,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

Shares of COST stock opened at $848.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $788.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $731.70. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $519.34 and a 12 month high of $873.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $376.08 billion, a PE ratio of 52.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.79.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The retailer reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.08. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 30.02%. The company had revenue of $58.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 26th were given a dividend of $1.16 per share. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 25th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 28.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COST has been the topic of a number of research reports. Argus boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $805.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $850.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $777.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $815.00 to $873.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, June 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $752.96.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

