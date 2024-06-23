Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW) Position Trimmed by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW – Free Report) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,926,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 226,291 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 9.94% of Light & Wonder worth $732,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LNW. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Light & Wonder during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. USA Financial Formulas bought a new position in shares of Light & Wonder during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Light & Wonder in the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Light & Wonder by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Light & Wonder during the 4th quarter valued at about $153,000. 88.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LNW. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Light & Wonder from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Macquarie raised their price target on Light & Wonder from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $103.00 price objective (up previously from $97.00) on shares of Light & Wonder in a report on Thursday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Light & Wonder from $98.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of Light & Wonder from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.08.

NASDAQ LNW opened at $102.06 on Friday. Light & Wonder, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.16 and a 1 year high of $108.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $94.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.35 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.23. Light & Wonder had a return on equity of 32.27% and a net margin of 7.43%. The company had revenue of $756.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $732.01 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Light & Wonder, Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Light & Wonder, Inc operates as a cross-platform games company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Gaming, SciPlay, and iGaming segments. The Gaming segment sells game content and gaming machine; video gaming terminals; video lottery terminals, including conversion kits and spare parts; and table products, including automatic card shufflers, deck checkers, table roulette chip sorters and other land-based table gaming equipment.

