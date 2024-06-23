Loews Co. (NYSE:L) Shares Acquired by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC raised its holdings in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Free Report) by 18.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,321 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Loews were worth $260,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in L. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Loews in the 4th quarter valued at about $511,159,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Loews by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,503,105 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $174,191,000 after purchasing an additional 266,729 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Loews by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 555,768 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,676,000 after purchasing an additional 208,356 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Loews in the 4th quarter valued at about $12,658,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Loews by 118.9% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 286,708 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $18,151,000 after purchasing an additional 155,713 shares during the last quarter. 58.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Loews

In other news, insider Jonathan M. Tisch sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total transaction of $3,862,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 507,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,222,394.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 150,000 shares of company stock valued at $11,588,500 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

Loews Stock Up 0.1 %

L opened at $76.56 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $75.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $16.95 billion, a PE ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 0.85. Loews Co. has a 52 week low of $57.55 and a 52 week high of $78.55.

Loews (NYSE:L – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter. Loews had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 9.27%.

Loews Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th were paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 29th. Loews’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.71%.

About Loews

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include standard and excess property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto, surplus, and umbrella coverages.

Featured Stories

